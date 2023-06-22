Sweekruti Scheme: Odisha Govt To Provide Financial Aid To Transgender Students For Hostels, Economic Activities

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government in Social Security and Empowerment of PwD Department has moved a step ahead for the security and welfare of transgender persons. The State Government will provide financial assistance for hostel facilities to the TG students and to pursue their economic activities under the “Sweekruti” scheme.

Transgender persons are facing challenges in moving to places for education, training and employment as they don’t have access to existing boys’ and girls’ hostels due to their limitations after acquiring self-perceived gender. They are also not preferred as tenants by house owners. To overcome this barrier, Government will provide assistance with hostel facilities for them.

A one-time non-recurring grant of Rs. 15,000/- per inmate at the time of commencement of the hostel for purchase of furniture and furnishings will be provided while students pursuing education and staying in hostels will be given a stipend towards meeting their hostel expenses at Rs. 3,000/- per month each for the period of their education, subject to submission of recommendation of concerned educational institutions.

Further, individual entrepreneurship for generating self-employment-based income including production, marketing, service centres etc. will be promoted by the registered transgender persons. Projects not exceeding a one-time investment of Rs. 10 Lakh will be considered. Group endeavour for generating self-employment-based individual income will also be encouraged. The projects must ensure the object of providing individual income to the members of the group while projects not exceeding one time investment of Rs. 20 Lakh will be considered. Self Help Groups formed by Transgender persons will be given one-time assistance of Rs. 1.25 Lakh for initial activities support and Startup Capital. Concerned District Social Security Officer may be contacted for the detail regarding these financial assistance.

Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, SSEPD has said that Government recognises that transgender persons are valuable human resource for the society and seeks to create an environment that provides them equal opportunities, protection of their rights and meaningful participation in society. “Sweekruti” scheme for the welfare of transgender persons is now strengthened with provision of above Government assistance for their hostel facilities and economic activities.