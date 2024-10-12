Haryana will witness the swearing-in of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on October 17, 2024, with Nayab Singh Saini set to assume the role of Chief Minister, as announced by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other prominent BJP leaders and chief ministers, is slated to attend the ceremony at the Dusshera ground in Panchkula.

“The Prime Minister has confirmed that the Chief Minister and the council of ministers will be sworn in on October 17 in Panchkula,” stated Khattar, the former Chief Minister of Haryana.

Nayab Singh Saini, who took over from Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana’s Chief Minister in March, was the BJP’s declared candidate for the position should the party emerge victorious in the elections.

“The BJP has always stood by its word, and we have delivered on our promises… The opposition leader’s aspirations of becoming the PM have been dashed,” Khattar remarked.

The oath-taking event is scheduled to take place at 10 AM on Thursday, October 17, at the Dusshera ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

In the Haryana Assembly Election 2024, the BJP achieved a third consecutive victory, securing an unprecedented 48 seats, surpassing the Congress by 11 seats. The JJP and AAP faced a severe defeat, while the INLD managed only two seats.

