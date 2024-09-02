New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Bibhav Kumar, a close associate of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar from Kejriwal’s residence on May 18 on the complaint filed by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

In a first information report (FIR), Maliwal had alleged that Kumar slapped her 7-8 times without any provocation, pounced on her, kicked her chest and pelvis, and deliberately pulled up her shirt at Kejriwal’s residence when she had gone to meet the Delhi chief minister on May 13.