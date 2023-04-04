Swastika Mukherjee Accuses ‘Shibpur’ Co-Producer Of Sexual Harassment

New Delhi: Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who most recently appeared in the streaming film ‘Qala’, claims that she got threatening emails from co-producer Sandeep Sarkar and his associates of the upcoming Bengali movie ‘Shibpur’.

According to reports, she was told that her photos had been altered and would be distributed on porn sites. The actress has reported sexual harassment at Kolkata’s Golf Green Police Station after being shocked by this turn of events.

In addition, the actress reportedly sent scanned copies of these threat emails to the Eastern India Motion Films Association. The performer made a point of stating that she had never met the producer while filming ‘Shibpur’ in order to clarify the nature of her relationship with the producer.

The actress reportedly took the action after being persuaded to do so by the movie’s director, Arindam Bhattacharya, despite the co-legal producer’s representation denying that he was involved in any such act.

According to reports, Sandeep Sarkar invited Swastika to work with the team and asserted his citizenship as an American. If not, he would check with the US Consulate to make sure Swastika would never receive another US visa.

After getting the email, the ‘Qala’ actress stopped taking part in any movie promotion events. Swastika further asserted that she had received an email from Sandeep Sarkar’s friend Ravish Sharma, who claimed to be an expert hacker who could alter the actress’ images and send them to pornographic websites.

Swastika gave her explanation for why she had kept quiet about the case for so long,“If I wanted, I would have talked to the media about it then. I kept quiet because I wanted the release of Shibpur to be smooth. But it does not seem to end. Everyone will vouch for the fact that I did my job diligently while shooting. I went on time and did everything in my control to portray the character truthfully. This person (Sandeep Sarkar) is saying I have extorted money. I did not get paid a dime extra beyond what was there in the contract.”