Swastik Productions Unveils India’s First AI-Generated Devotional Song Video ‘Achyutam Keshavam’

Swastik Productions, renowned for its mythological and spiritual television productions has announced the launch of its first devotional song, ‘Achyutam Keshavam,’ sung by Harshit Saxena. Released on Swastik’s YouTube channel, which has around 4.62 million subscribers, the song celebrates the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Through a diverse array of content, including stories, music, on-ground events, and docu-based storytelling focused on ancient wisdom and spiritual experiences, Swastik Productions is set to redefine the spiritual landscape. In line with its commitment to bringing together the entire spectrum of spiritual content under one roof, Swastik Productions will harness the full potential of its extensive social media presence, engaging with our extended online family across platforms like YouTube, Facebook, X and Instagram. This initiative is designed to cater to two distinct audience segments: a dedicated base of viewers focused on devotional content and a new generation eager to explore and understand India’s spiritual heritage.

“Our goal is to step into a transformative world where authentic stories and melodies breathe life into AI Crafted Characters, and emotion drive the narrative. With this we strive to capture the true essence of spirituality for New India and our Global Family” said Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Chief Creative of Swastik Productions. “With our expertise, we will guide our audiences towards the profound teachings and divinity of ancient Indian history. We harness new technology to touch hearts inspire a wider community and tell the stories of our past to our new tomorrows. All while keeping the human element and relevance of our stories at the core of our telling.”

“One of the first offerings in this new chapter is the release of the devotional bhajan “Achyutam Keshavam” on our YouTube channel, Swastik Productions, paired with cutting-edge AI visuals, this presentation promises to elevate the spiritual experience as it beckons the future of storytelling. Swastik is known not just for telling poignant stories seeped into Indian history and culture but also for constantly innovating and experimenting with cutting-edge VFX. And the video launch of this song is the first step in this direction.”

The song produced under the banner Swastik will also be available on all major audio platforms. As the brand aims to build a closer relationship with its audience by robustly using social media and creating interactive and immersive spiritual direct-to-consumer experiences.

This initiative underscores Swastik Productions’ commitment to preserving and promoting spiritual content, while also making it accessible and relevant to today’s generation. By offering a platform that spans the entire spectrum of spirituality, Swastik Productions is set to become the go-to destination for those seeking spiritual content that is both educational and engaging.