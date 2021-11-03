Swarnim Vijay Mashal Received At DAV Public  School, NCC Camp

Bhubaneswar: The Swarnim Vijay Mashal was ceremoniously taken to DAV Public School, Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar for the students to pay their respect and honour the Victory Flame.

Smt Ipsita Das, Principal, DAV Public School exhorted the students to be loyal, dedicated and patriotic towards the country. War veterans Lt. Gen. J.K. Mohanty, PVSM, YSM, SM, VSM (Retd.) and Brig Barada Prasad Patnaik (Retd.), Ex-Chief Secretary, Odisha & Chairman of the School Managing Committee Sri Bijay Kumar Pattnaik, Regional Officer Dr. K.C.Satapathy were present as guests and spoke on the occasion. Cultural events were performed by the students commemorating Swarnim Vijay Varsh in honour of 1971 War Heroes.

The Swarnim Vijay Mashal was then taken to the NCC camp at Adivasi Ground, Bhubaneshwar. The Mashal was received by NCC Cadets and a Guard of Honour was given by the cadets of NCC Directorate, Odisha and then the Mashal was ceremoniously placed by Commodore Somen Banerjee, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate, Odisha. Floral tributes were offered and everyone present in the camp paid their respect and honoured the Flame. The NCC cadets performed cultural programme, poetry recitations along with eloquence.

The Mashaal was taken to the homes of 1971 War Veterans, Brig B. P. Pattnaik (Retd), Gp Capt BP Pattnaik (Retd), HFO M C Mahapatra (Retd), Maj Gen S.D Mohanti (Retd) and Maj S.A Simha (Retd), Gp Capt. S.K.Pattnaik in the afternoon where they paid their respects to the flame.