“Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” Taken To Kalinga Stadium & OUAT

Bhubaneswar: “Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” was taken to the Hockey sports complex, Kalinga Stadium in the morning, venue for the upcoming under 21 World Hockey Championship and was received by Padamshree Dilip Tirkey and Shri Lazarus Barla – Olympians, Indian Hockey Team and the men and women of under 21 Hockey team also paid their tributes.

The ‘Vijay Mashaal’ was subsequently taken to the OUAT Campus where it was received by Commodore Somen Banerjee, DDG, NCC Directorate, Odisha and Dr Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Vice-Chancellor OUAT. Dr Agarwal remarked that it was an honor for his institute to be hosting the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal and also expressed his deepest gratitude to the valiant soldiers of Odisha who took part in the operations during the war. A cultural programme was also organized by OUAT to commemorate the event.

Later in the day, the Victory flame was taken to the houses of 1971 War Veterans and Veer Naris, Wg Cdr A K Mahanti (Retd), Mrs Sunanda Nayak w/o Late Brig Narayan Nayak and Mrs Bijay Laxmi Mohanty w/o Late Col M P Mohanty, Lt Col S. K Mahapatra (Retd) and Brig R.K Panda (Retd) where they paid their respect to the flame.