Swara Bhasker SLAMS disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Actor Swara Bhasker on Friday termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha a “strong-arm tactics” for 2024 general elections, alleging that the action against him was “blatant misue of law.”

Swara stated in a message that the law has been greatly abused to demonstrate how afraid they are of the so-called ‘Pappu’.

The actress went online on Twitter to share a sequence of tweets, where she termed this sudden action as an ‘illegal misuse of law’.

Reacting to ANI news agency’s tweet on the congress leader, she said, “That’s how scared they are of so-called ‘Pappu’! Blatant misuse of the law to ensure that @RahulGandhi ‘s growing popularity, credibility & stature are curbed and clear strong-arm tactics for the 2024 Lok Sabha that RG now cannot contest. My guess is RG will come out of this taller ✊🏽”

She feels that it’s a conspiracy to forbid Rahul Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha elections in the year 2024, which is why this strategy has been made.

In another tweet, she slammed the authorities and said that his membership of the Lok Sabha remains intact.

The Congress party termed the action an attempt to “silence” Gandhi’s voice as it vowed to fight the battle legally and politically.

Gandhi’s disqualification saw a shift in the dynamics of Opposition ranks with Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party also expressing strong support for the embattled leader, along with several other Opposition parties.

Referring to Gandhi’s disqualification, Kejriwal targeted the central government and said “they are scared”.

“The expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha is shocking. The country is passing through very difficult times. They have kept the whole country scared. 130 crore people will have to unite against their arrogant power,” he later said in a tweet.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, without naming Gandhi, stood by him and said Opposition leaders are being disqualified for their speeches.

“In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP ! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches,” Banerjee tweeted. “Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy,” she said.