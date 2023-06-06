Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad expecting their first child; Actress flaunts baby bump

New Delhi: Congratulations are in order as Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are all set to welcome their first child together, in a few months. Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram account to share the news of her pregnancy, and dropped some stunning pictures in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Swara Bhasker wrote that they will welcome the baby in October, and that they are blessed, grateful and excited for this new chapter in their lives.

Swara took to her Instagram account to share pictures with Fahad Ahmad. She is seen flaunting her baby bump in the snaps. “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby,” she wrote. In the pictures, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are seen posing together on a terrace. Swara looks gorgeous in a pink dress, while Fahad is seen in a beige shirt. While the first two pictures are quite clear, the third one shows only the couple’s silhouette.