Swara Bhaskar Plans To Adopt Child; Says ‘I’ve Always Wanted A Family And Children’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has revealed that she has signed up as a prospective adoptive parent with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and she is currently on a waiting list.

In an interview with Mid- Day, the Raanjhana actress has stated, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised adoption was a way to marry these things. Luckily in India, the state allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults. I read up on the process experience.”

Additionally, she also said that “I am now a prospective adoptive parent on CARA. I know the waiting period is long, often as long as three years, but I can’t wait to be a parent to a child through adoption,”

On the work front, Swara will be next seen in a same-sex love story titled Sheer Qorma, which also stars Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. The short film has been directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and has won acclaim globally.