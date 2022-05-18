Swadesh Darshan Tourist Special Train To North India: Boarding points in Odisha at Brahmapur & Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at Bhubaneswar has launched Special Tourist Package “Swadesh Darshan with Maata Vaishnodevi” in July, 2022.

Swadesh Darshan – North India Visit with Maata Vaishno Devi Tourist package towards North India will have cost Rupees 16650/- in Standard package (06 Nights & 07 Days). Tourist will visit Mata Vaishnodevi at Katra, Taj Mahal & Fort at Agra, Krishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura, Golden Temple and Wagah Border in Amritsar along with other tourist destinations.

The package includes Night accommodation (Dormitory /Hall/Budget Hotel), Sightseeing, Veg Meals for Breakfast and Dinners/Lunches, Tour Escorts and unarmed Security arrangements, Travel Insurance and Parking & Toll Charges, etc.

The passengers of this region may avail the above Tourist Package System to visit religious places and tourist destinations from the boarding points from the above Stations from Odisha towards North India with a minimum price.

CHARDHAM YATRA

Apart from this, IRCTC Regional Office at Bhubaneswar also offering the most affordable domestic Air Packages to Chardham yatra (11 nights & 12 Days). The air package is very well designed, economical and all inclusive of Air Tickets from Bhubaneswar, Hotel Accommodation, Meals, Transfer & Sightseeing in AC vehicle as per itinerary.