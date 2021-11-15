Swachhta Pakhwada 2021 Concludes At Paradip Port Trust

Paradeep: Observance of Swachhta Pakhwada concluded at Paradip Port (PPT) today. Chairman P. L. Haranadh gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions held among the local school children to mark the occasion.

The observations concluded with a play EBE NUHEN TA KEBE NUHEN conducted by local cultural organisation CANMASS. Dy. Chairman A.K.Bose and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

In the morning a Beach clean drive was undertaken by PPT in which Shri Haranadh and Shri Bose along with HoDs, employees, and CISF Personnel participated with great enthusiasm.

As part of Swachhta Pakhwada, various activities like Awareness drive among workers and staff of all Departments & Divisions of PPT, Swachhata Awareness hoardings, Swacchata Rath, Cleaning of Pump Houses, and digital displays on Swachhata at important locations in the township were undertaken.