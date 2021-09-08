Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021 To Be Launched On Sep 9

New Delhi: Swachh Survekshan Grameen, 2021 will be launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission Phase- 2 tomorrow i.e. on 9th September 2021.

As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Swachh Survekshan Grameen aims to support the acceleration of ODF plus interventions and results in the country.

An expert agency has been hired to conduct the Survekshan 2021. As part of the Survekshan, Villages, Districts and States would be ranked using key parameters.

As part of Swachh Survekshan Grameen, 17,475 villages in 698 Districts across the country will be covered. 87,250 public places namely schools, anganwadis, public health centres, haat/bazaars/religious places in these villages will be visited for survey.

Around 1,74,750 Households will be interviewed for their feedback on SBM related issues. Also, citizens will be mobilised to provide feedback on sanitation-related issues online using an application developed for the purpose.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) had commissioned “Swachh SurvekshanGramin (SSG)- earlier in 2018 and 2019. It is pertinent to mention that SSG is not just a ranking exercise but has been a vehicle for creating a Janandolan (people’s movement).

A detailed protocol has been developed to guide the ranking of Districts based on their performance on key quality and quantitative parameters.