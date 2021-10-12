Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban to continue till 2025-26 for sustainable outcomes

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the continuation of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban till 2025-26, with focus on sustainability of Open Defecation Free (ODF) outcomes, achieving scientific processing of Solid Waste in all cities, and managing Wastewater in cities with less than 1 lakh population in Census 2011 [cities not covered under AMRUT].

Financial Outlay under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0:

A financial outlay of Rs1,41,600 crores has been finalized for SBM-U 2.0, including central share of Rs36,465 for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 which is over 2.5 times the financial outlay of Rs62,009 crores in the last phase of the Mission.

Fund sharing pattern between Centre and States is as follows:

Cities with million plus population: 25:75

Cities with population between 1-10 lakhs: 33:67

Cities with less than one lakh population: 50:50

Union territories without legislature: 100:0

Union territories with legislature: 80:20

Expected Outcomes under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0

Sanitation:

All statutory towns to become at least ODF+ All cities with <1 lakh population to be made ODF++ Putting in place systems and processes so that all wastewater is safely treated and optimally reused and no untreated wastewater pollutes water bodies

Solid Waste Management:

All cities to achieve at least 3-star Garbage Free certification

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0: Key Features

Over the next 5 years, the focus of SBM-U 2.0, launched on 1st October 2021 by Hon’ble Prime Minister, will be on sustaining the sanitation and solid waste management outcomes achieved and accelerating the momentum generated, thus achieving the Mission’s vision of a “Garbage Free” Urban India.

The implementation of the Mission components will be done in a structured and time-bound manner, with thorough gap analysis of required infrastructure, detailed 5-year action plans, and annual action plans with timelines. The Mission will be completely paperless, digital, leveraging digital technology for complete transparency and accountability through GIS-mapped waste management infrastructure, robust user interface, online grievance redressal system, end-to-end online monitoring of projects starting from project creation to fund release, and project progress monitoring on integrated GIS-based platform.

Enablers such as outcome-based fund release, greater funding support for smaller ULBs and convergence with 15th FC grants for added funding support, structured implementation plan for each component, robust capacity building, communication and advocacy for sustainable behavior change, intensified thrust on private sector participation, and extensive industry collaboration will help in achieving the Mission’s objectives within the scheduled timelines.

Key Components under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0

The following will be the key components for implementation under SBM-U 2.0:

Sustainable Sanitation:

The Mission will focus on ensuring complete access to sanitation facilities to serve additional population migrating from rural to urban areas in search of employment and better opportunities over the next 5 years. This will be done through the construction of over 3.5 lakhs individual, community and public toilets. Complete liquid waste management in cities in less than 1 lakh population – a new component introduced under SBM-Urban 2.0 will ensure that systems and processes are set up in every city so that all wastewater is safely contained, collected, transported and treated and no wastewater pollutes our water bodies.

Sustainable Solid Waste Management:

100 percent source segregation of waste along with functional Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) in every city, with a focus on phasing out single use plastic Setting up of construction & demolition (C&D) waste processing facilities and deployment of mechanical sweepers in National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) cities and in cities with more than 5 lakh population Remediation of all legacy dumpsites, so that 14,000 acres of locked up land lying under 15 crore tonnes of legacy waste are freed up.

The above will be achieved through robust capacity building of ULBs and all relevant stakeholders, and intensified focus on citizen engagement through communication and advocacy, for further scaling up the Jan Andolan.

There will be special focus on well-being on sanitation and informal waste workers through provision of personal protective equipment and safety kits, linkages with government welfare schemes along with their capacity building.

Objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission- Urban

In 2014, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, India adopted a holistic vision for urban planning and embarked on a journey of transformation in the water and sanitation sector. The announcement for the launch of SBM was made by Prime Minister on 15th August 2014 with the Mission being formally launched on 2nd October 2014 with the following objectives:

Eradication of open defecation in all statutory towns

100% scientific management of municipal solid waste in all statutory towns

Effecting behaviour change through Jan Andolan

Achievements of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban

Over the last seven years, the Mission has reached all corners of the country and has changed the lives of countless citizens with its ‘people first’ focus. The following are the key milestones, achievements and impact under SBM-Urban: