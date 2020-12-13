Swabhiman Anchal will be freed from Maoists: Odisha DGP Abhay

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Sunday said that Odisha Police is determined to free ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ from red rebels.

The DGP told reporters that the exchange of fire lasted for about an hour. DGP Abhay said the SOG’s superior training, firepower and bravery forced the Maoists to retreat from the area.

Worthwhile to mention that two senior Maoist cadre were gunned down in an exchange of fire which occurred in a dense forest in Malkangiri on the intervening night of December 12 and 13. Police sources said arms, ammunition and other materials were seized from the spot during the search operation.

DG Police Abhay said one Maoist was identified as an Area Committee Member and the other is a woman and is yet to be ascertained.

Police have also seized one INSAS rifle, an SLR rifle, 20 rounds of ammunition, Maoist kits and other incriminating articles from the spot.

Reports said the operation took place in a forest location in Singaram Village of Kudumulugumma Tehsil in Malkangiri district. A team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) was carrying out an area domination exercise in the area, late night on Saturday and were challenged by the red rebels.

The Maoists are retreating from Swabhiman Anchal (erstwhile cut-off area on Odisha-Andhra border) due to the increased presence of security forces in the region.