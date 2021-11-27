Swab samples of Burla VIMSAR Covid patients sent for genome sequencing

Sambalpur: Swab samples of 21 students of the 56 Covid infected students of Burla VIMSAR were collected and would be sent to Bhubaneswar for genome sequencing.

The step has been adopted in a bid to identify why the medicos tested positive for the virus even after double dose of vaccination.

The infected students have been admitted to the COVID unit of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Vimsar), according to the official.

Four hostels have been declared as micro-containment zones. Staff quarters and four other hostels of medical students have been declared as buffer zones.

Physical classes have been suspended for 10 days from Tuesday.

Several questions have been raised after some reports emerged with claims that people are testing Covid-19 positive even after being administered both doses of a vaccine.

Experts have said such incidents do not indicate that there is something wrong with Covid-19 vaccines or how they are administered.