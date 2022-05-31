SW Monsoon Enters Karnataka; Scattered Rainfall Occurs In Coastal Areas

The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of Karnataka with rainfall occurring at many places over coastal Karnataka and a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka.

Periyapatna in Mysuru district and Chamrajnagar received heavy rainfall of 7 cm. Panambur and Kota in Udupi district and Ballupet in Hassan district received six cms rainfall.

The met department forecast says that rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over coastal Karnataka and at a few places over South Interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours.

The forecast for Bengaluru says that rain or thundershowers are likely in the next 48 hours.

Shivamogga, Bengaluru rural, and Chikmagalur districts are expected to face thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds reaching a speed of 30 to 40 KMPH today.