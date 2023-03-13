SVB Impact: Sensex Crashes 897 Points, Nifty Sinks Below 17,200

Mumbai: The two key equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, on Monday plunged to hit a fresh lows amid broad-based sell-off.

The SVB crisis saw banking shares take a knock, while other sectoral indices also succumbed to the selling pressure. The two domestic indices rallied taking cues from US stock futures in the earlier part of the day.

The BSE Sensex ended at 58,237, down 897 points. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty closed trade at 17,154, down 259 points.

On the 30-share Sensex platform, barring TechM, the rest 29 scrips ended in the red. TechM was the sole winner, up 6.83 per cent.

Among specific stocks, IndusInd Bank was the top loser down over 7 per cent after the RBI approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the MD & CEO for a period of two years as against the board’s approval for 3 years.

SBI down over 3 per cent was the other major loser. Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Infosys were the other major losers, down 2 – 3 per cent each. Reliance Industries was down 1.7 per cent, the stock hit a fresh 52-week low on Monday.

In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap gauge dipped 2.08 per cent and the Midcap index declined 1.82 per cent.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red.

In the previous session on Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 671 points (1.12 per cent) to close at 59,135. On the other hand, the Nifty50 gave up the 17,450-mark to end at 17,413, falling 177 points (1 per cent).