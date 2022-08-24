SVA Organises Induction Training of OFS/OTAS Officer Trainees on Anti-Corruption Laws

Bhubaneswar: A two-day Induction Training on anti-corruption laws for OFS and OT & AS Probationers of 2019 Batch (Direct Recruit) is being conducted at State Vigilance Academy, Bhubaneswar.

OFS and OT & AS Officer Trainees of the 2019 Batch are undergoing the training. The training programme was inaugurated today by Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Principal Secretary, Finance Department Government of Odisha as Chief Guest and Shri Y.K. Jethwa, IPS, Director Vigilance, Odisha, Cuttack as Guest of Honour.

The Director Vigilance, Odisha, Cuttack, in his inaugural address, highlighted the importance of Financial Transparency and Good Governance as a part of the 5T framework of the State. He added that the government has a robust anticorruption focus with a thrust on transparency and zero tolerance for corruption. He urged the officers to ensure high probity in their personal conduct and ensure transparency and corruption-free service delivery to the people of the state. He hoped that the training module that will provide inputs on Anti-Corruption Laws, Maintenance of Government Accounts/Audit, Irregularities in Financial Management, Preventive Vigilance etc, will help them bring in credibility and transparency in day-to-day work.

Sri Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Government of Odisha, stated that Transparency and Zero tolerance for Corruption were the cornerstones of governance in Odisha. The Chief Guest also emphasized on Financial Management which is an important component of Good Governance and encouraged the trainee officers to adhere strictly to the financial rules and regulations and avail the benefit of the two-day training programme.

The two-day schedule includes focused modules on Preventive Vigilance, Anti Corruption Laws, Lokayukta System, Accounts and Audit procedures, as well as case study-based discussions on Financial Irregularities in the execution of Govt

Schemes/Projects and remedial measures, with the participation of eminent serving and Guest faculty including senior administrators and domain experts.