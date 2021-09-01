Suyash Narayan Jadhav Gets Disqualified In Men’s 100m Breaststroke At Paralympics

Tokyo: India’s Suyash Narayan Jadhav was disqualified in the Men’s 100m breaststroke – SB7 here at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday.

Jadhav disqualified following a technical issue as he performed more than one fly kick after the turn, as per the official reason recorded and his timing in the event was not registered.

However, Jadhav is scheduled to be back for the 50m butterfly on Friday, his main event at the Games.

Colombia’s Carlos Zarate won the gold with a Paralympic record of 1:12.01. Russian Paralympic Committee’s (ROC) Egor Efrosinin grabbed silver while Australia’s Blake Cochrane clinched bronze in the final.