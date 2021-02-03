SUV hits stationary truck; 8-yr-old killed, three of family critical

Paradip: An 8-year-old child was killed and three of his family members were critically injured after an SUV they were travelling in hit a stationary truck near Khandatari area on Cuttack-Paradip road today.

According to available information, a family was travelling in a Mahindra Bolero car when the driver lost control and dashed into a truck stationed on the road side this morning.

While the minor boy died, three other member of the family suffered critical injuries, sources said.

Reportedly, the injured persons have been rescued and admitted to the nearby hospital. However, the identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained.