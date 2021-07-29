Suunto Smartwatches With GPS Launched In India: Check Details

New Delhi: Suunto has launched three new varieties of smartwatches in India. The smartwatches include Suunto 9, Suunto 7, Suunto 5. It features advanced GPS, come with a premium design and a rugged build, and offer multi-sport tracking capabilities. Let’s have a look on these smartwatches’ specification in detail.

Suunto 9, Suunto 7, Suunto 5 smartwatches price in India, sale

The new Suunto 9 smartwatch is priced in India starting at Rs. 54,999 going all the way up to 64,999. Both the Suunto 9 and Suunto 9 Baro models have launched in the Indian market. Suunto 7 smartwatch is priced starting at Rs. 36,999, going up to Rs. 46,999. Lastly, the Suunto 5 is priced starting at Rs. 29,999. All the models are exclusively available on Amazon India and Suunto.com.

The Suunto 9 is offered in Black, Charcoal Black, and Granite Blue strap options. Suunto 7 is listed in Black, Black Lime, Graphite Copper, and Sandstone Rosegold colour options. Lastly, Suunto 5 comes in All Black, Burgundy Copper, Graphite Copper, and White colour options.

Suunto 5, Suunto 7 and Suunto 9 features and specs

Designed to be worn by extreme sports and adventure enthusiasts, the Suunto watches look premium yet are extremely rugged the survive in testing weather conditions.

The Suunto 5 can adapt according to the individual’s fitness habits and can offer a customized guidance-based training program. Suunto 5 comes with 80 customizable sports modes and includes regular sensors to help track stress and sleep. This helps in ensuring that the users get the required rest on rest days and they do not overtrain.

The company claims that the watch offers 7 days of battery life with regular usage though in simple time mode battery life can be further extended to 12 days and uses intelligent battery modes to offer long battery life. The watch comes with GPS in-built in and offers water-resistance of up to 50 metres.

The Suunto 7 is powered by a Qualcomm 3100 Platform and runs on WearOS by Google which means that you can install third-party applications from the Play Store. The display on the watch is further strengthened by Gorilla glass protection and the watch itself has all the features that the Suunto 5 comes with.

The Suunto 7 comes with support for Google Assistant, Google Pay among other apps and is available in six different colour variants.

The Suunto 9 is the most premium out of the three watches that have been introduced. The watch is tested against the US military standards for durability and can offer up to 170 hours of GPS sports tracking in “Tour” mode.

Among its key features, the Suunto 9 comes with over 80 sport modes, an intelligent battery management system, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth weather insights and on-watch navigation capabilities.