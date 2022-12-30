Suu Kyi’s Jail Term Extended To 33 Years

Naypyidaw: A military court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to a further seven years in prison on charges of corruption, taking her total jail term to 33 years.

The court ruling on Friday found Suu Kyi guilty of corruption in relation to the purchase, repair and rental of a helicopter for use during natural disasters and state affairs, including rescues and emergencies, CNN reported citing a source.

She now faces a total of 33 years in jail, including three years of hard labour, the source said, meaning she could spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Suu Kyi has previously been convicted of multiple offenses, including electoral fraud and receiving bribes, according to sources, CNN reported.

She has denied all of the charges levied against her, according to the source, and her lawyers have said they are politically motivated.