Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron Variant

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID. Khan took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers that about the same.

Sharing a picture of herself, she asked everyone to be safe and take care of their loved ones. Posting a mirror selfie, she wrote, ”After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou”.