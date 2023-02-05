Sussanne Khan Looks Stunning In Black Dress; Have A Look
New Delhi: Sussanne Khan looked glamorous in a black dress in her latest post. She was all smiles in the sun-kissed picture.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sussanne wrote, “Note to self…Relentlessly…Push yourself further. P.S Thank you Universe for being my seat belt.”
Take A Look:
<>
View this post on Instagram
</>
In the sun-kissed picture, Sussanne wore a black dress. She completed her look with green pearl earrings with light makeup.
Comments are closed.