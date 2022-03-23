Suspended MLA Prasant Jagdev Sent To Jail

Khordha: After Chilika MLA Prasant Jagdev’s bail plea was rejected by JMFC Court at Banpur in Khordha, the arrested lawmaker has been sent to Banpur sub-jail on Tuesday.

Jagdev had been arrested by Banpur Police after he was discharged from a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday and was produced in Bhubaneswar SDJM Court.

The court granted the police a transit remand for the MLA and Jagdev proceeded to Banapur in an ambulance amid watertight security. He was later produced in Banapur JMFC Court late in the evening.

Jagdev, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, ran his car over a crowd in Banpur on March 12. More than a dozen people, including police personnel, sustained grievous injuries after Jagdev ploughed his vehicle through the crowd.