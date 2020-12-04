Suspended IFS Officer Abhay Pathak Moves Orissa HC Seeking Bail

Cuttack: Suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak on Friday moved the Orissa High Court seeking bail. Earlier, his bail plea was rejected by the Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar.

The bureaucrat and his son Akash were arrested by the Odisha Vigilance on November 27 for allegedly amassing assets worth crores disproportionate to his known sources of income. Pathak was found in possession of disproportionate assets of Rs 9,35,42,594 beyond his known sources of income (435% of total income from all known sources), which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Later, he was produced before the Special Vigilance Court, which rejected his bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days at the Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar.

Later, Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Odisha Vigilance took him on a three-day remand from December 3 for questioning.