Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, Arrested Over Prophet Remarks, Gets Bail

Hyderabad: Telangana’s BJP MLA T Raja Singh, arrested for his alleged derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad, has got bail as the court rejected a police request for custody. Though the BJP suspended him, he got a hero’s welcome at his office in Goshamal.

A case was registered against T Raja Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, and criminal intimidation, among others, cops said. The BJP suspended Mr Singh soon after his arrest.

Mr Singh was arrested after widespread violence. According to reports, protests broke out in front of city Police Commissioner CV Anand’s office and other parts of Hyderabad on Monday night. Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations and sought stringent action against T Raja Singh.

Mr Singh had released a 10-minute video allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad. Taking a swipe at comedian Munawar Faruqui, whose show he unsuccessfully tried to disrupt recently, he said it was a “comedy” video just like Mr Faruqui’s alleged videos on Hindu gods. He asked why the insult of Ram and Sita could pass off as comedy but not of other figures revered by other communities.