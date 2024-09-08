A suspected case of MPox has been identified in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The patient, who had recently returned from a country with active MPox cases, is believed to have been exposed to the virus. Testing of samples is underway to verify the presence of the virus.

A young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox. The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable, ,” Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated in a press release.

As per the statement, samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox. The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country.

The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the NCDC and there is no cause of any undue concern. The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel related case and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.