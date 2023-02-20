Suspected Japanese encephalitis in Soro Kanya Ashram

Soro: Few cases of illness suspected to be Japanese encephalitis (JE) were reported from Soro Kanya Ashram. Balasore ADMO has said, “Samples of 25 students were tested and reports of 5 students came positive. They have been shifted to Balasore hospital. Other students do not have symptoms, but they are under observation.”

Japanese encephalitis is a mosquito-borne viral infection. It is the leading cause of viral encephalitis in Asia. Humans can get the disease a mosquito that carries the virus bites them.

Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) cannot transmit from one person to another.

JEV is related to the viruses that cause St. Louis encephalitis and Murray Valley encephalitis, West Nile virus, dengue fever, and yellow fever.

Encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain that can cause fever, headache, confusion, seizures, and, in some cases, death.