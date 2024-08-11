Suspected Bangladeshi Infiltrators Turn Out to be Beggars from Bihar

Bhadrak: Tension gripped the Basudebpur area of Bhadrak district on Sunday morning when locals detained six individuals suspected of being Bangladeshi infiltrators. The incident occurred near AB School Street, where the suspects were travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

Local residents, alarmed by their suspicious movements, interrogated them by stopping their vehicles. As the suspect and the auto driver could not give any satisfactory answer, the people beat up the auto driver and the 6 suspects.

Upon being informed, Basudebpur police arrived at the scene and took the suspects and the driver into custody for further questioning. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the six men came from Bihar to beg. Four of them are brothers while the other two are their relatives.

The individuals were identified as Mohammad Nizarat, Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Haim, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Salim, and Mohammad Alam. They hail from Azampur village in Azamgarh police station area of Katihar district, Bihar.

According to police sources, the group had arrived in Bhadrak by train five days ago and had been begging in the area. On Sunday, they had travelled to Basudebpur when the incident occurred.

The Basudebpur police have contacted their counterparts in Azamgarh to verify the information provided by the suspects. The men remain in police custody at Basudebpur police station pending further investigation.