New Delhi: Sushmita Sen shared the first teaser of her upcoming web series, Aarya season 3. Sharing the teaser video on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, “She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3 , Now shooting.”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

</>

Sushmita made her OTT debut with Aarya in June 2020, which also marked her comeback on-screen after long.