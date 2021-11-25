Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 2 Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The trailer of Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 has been released on Thursday. It is slated to release on December 10.

Sushmita took to its social media handle to share the trailer and wrote: “THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE!!!🤗❤️Soooooo happy to bring AARYA back to you!!! This season, her weakness is her greatest strength. Sherni aarahi hai.”

According to the trailer, Aarya is now back in the country and is sharpening her claws again. Shekhawat’s (Manish Chaudhary) father is out for revenge against her and so is her own brother. Even the Russian mob is pressing against her for their money. From the trailer, it looks like Aarya will have to resort to violence once again to save her family. Vikas Kumar returns as ACP Khan.

It is worth mentioning that the first season ended on a cliffhanger and looks like Season 2 is all set to raise the stakes. Apart from Sen, the show stars Sikander Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Jayant Kriplani and Manish Choudhary among others.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya was nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2021 in the Best Drama Series category. The award was won by Israeli series Tehran.