Sushmita Sen Shares Health Update After Suffering Heart Attack

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has shared her health update with her fans after suffering a heart attack.

Taking to her official social media account on Thursday, the actress wrote:

“‘Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona’ 🤗👏❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’,” she wrote.

The actress added, “Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! 🤗❤️🙏This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again.”

Sushmita took a break from Bollywood in 2015 and made her digital streaming debut with Aarya in 2020. Since then she has been wowing the audience with her acting skills on OTT.

In 2021, she starred in the second season of ‘Aarya’. A few days back, she shared a teaser of the third season of the web series. Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in ‘Taali’.