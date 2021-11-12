Sushmita Sen Shares Glimpse Of Aarya Season 2: Check Here 

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Friday shared a glimpse of the most awaited sequel of Aarya. Helmed by the award-winning and immensely talented Ram Madhvani of Ram Madhvani Films.

Sharing the teaser, Sushmita wrote, “#firstlook…Literally #AARYA2 Sherni is back! This time, deadlier than ever! Aarya’ll ready? #HotstarSpecials #Aarya2 #ComingSoon only on @disneyplushotstar @officialRMFilms @endemolshineind @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @vinraw @bluhills @siabhuyan @rheaazz I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic).”

In the teaser, Sushmita can be seen walking slowly in an angry avatar. The lioness is back to save her family from all odds. Her face is covered with red colour.

On the work front, Aarya marked the return of Sushmita Sen to acting after a gap of 5 years. The story revolves around Sushmita’s character Aarya. She is a mother of three children and the wife of a businessman, played by Chandrachur Singh, who gets shot in broad daylight.