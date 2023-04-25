Sushmita Sen resumes shooting for ‘Aarya 3′

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen has shared a glimpse of her sword-fighting skills. She is currently shooting for her upcoming web series Aarya season 3 in which the actor will be seen wielding swords in both her hands at the same time. She recently flew to Jaipur to resume the show shoot after taking a break, when she suffered a cardiac arrest last month.

Sharing the video to give a glimpse of her sword fighting, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “She’s meaner. She’s fearless. She’s back. Aarya season3 resumes shoot.” She is seen in a black outfit with her hair left untied as she swings swords in the air with a determined look on her face.

Reacting to the video, several fans wrote, “Awaiting your return.” Another wrote, “A warrior inside and out, real to reel Sushmita Sen. Always been my inspiration. I love her so much.” One more commented, “Yayy!! The tigress is back!!!” A comment also read: “@sushmitasen47 What a comeback !! Sherni is back with a bang… Dugga Dugga @disneyplushotstar.”

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the Disney Hotstar show is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoz, which revolves around a middle-aged woman and her struggle to save her family. After two successful seasons in 2020 and 2021, the team began filming for Aarya 3 this year.

Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February and underwent angioplasty. She was diagnosed with a 95 percent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating her fans with her health details on Instagram. In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals.