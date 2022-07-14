Sushmita Sen Dating Fugitive Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi

Former Miss Universe and popular actress of Bollywood, Sushmita Sen is now dating fugitive Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a bunch of pictures with the actress, addressing Sushmita as his better half, and this fuelling the wedding rumours and leaving the netizens and media astounded.

“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓,” wrote Lalit Modi in his initial post on Twitter.

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Later, he made another Twitter post, clarifying that he is dating Susmita Sen, but they are not married yet. However, the former IPL chairman confirmed that a wedding is indeed on the cards for the couple. “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” reads his second post.

Lalit Modi is in London since 2010, after he left India amid investigations into tax evasion and money laundering. If the reports are to be believed, Sushmita Sen and Modi started dating a while back, even though the duo knew each other from the former Miss Universe’s modelling days.

The grapevine suggests that the couple is serious about each other, and is planning to make the wedding announcement soon.