Sushmita Sen Confirms Break-Up With Rohman Shawl; Here’s What She Said

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has put an end to the rumours doing rounds for quite some time about her break-up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Taking to Instagram today, Sushmita Sen posted a picture of her with model Rohman Shawl and wrote that the relationship ended long ago and that the two “remain friends.”

In the post, she wrote: “We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… The love remains.” She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations, #liveandletlive, #cherishedmemories, #gratitude, #love and #friendship.”

Sushmita’s post arrived after several media reports stated that she and Rohman Shawl have parted ways. She signed off the note with these words: “I love you guys.”

Read Sushmita Sen’s post here:

In 2018, actress Sushmita Sen , a former Miss Universe, started dating model Rohman Shawl, who has walked the ramp for top fashion designers. They were were frequently pictured together.

Sushmita Sen made her comeback with the web-series “Aarya” on Disney+ Hotstar. The second season of the popular web-series released recently and received stellar reviews.