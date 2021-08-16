Sushmita Dev
National

Sushmita Dev Joins TMC Hours After Quitting Congress

By PragativadiNews
0 6

Kolkata: Sushmita Dev, who resigned from the Congress party this morning, joined the All India Trinamool Congress in the presence of party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien.

Inducting Dev into the party, TMC tweeted, “We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev to our Trinamool family!”

<>

</>

Dev, who had been serving as the All-India Mahila Congress chief, sent her resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi late on Sunday.

In her letter to Gandhi, Dev said she was beginning a “new chapter in my life of public service”. “I cherish my three-decade long association with the Indian National Congress…I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service,” she said in the letter.

PragativadiNews 7746 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking