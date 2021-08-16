Sushmita Dev Joins TMC Hours After Quitting Congress

Kolkata: Sushmita Dev, who resigned from the Congress party this morning, joined the All India Trinamool Congress in the presence of party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien.

Inducting Dev into the party, TMC tweeted, “We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev to our Trinamool family!”

We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress @sushmitadevinc to our Trinamool family! Inspired by @MamataOfficial, she joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc & Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, @derekobrienmp. pic.twitter.com/JXyMJLIf52 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 16, 2021

Dev, who had been serving as the All-India Mahila Congress chief, sent her resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi late on Sunday.

In her letter to Gandhi, Dev said she was beginning a “new chapter in my life of public service”. “I cherish my three-decade long association with the Indian National Congress…I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service,” she said in the letter.