Sushil Chandra Visits Uzbekistan As International Observer For Presidential Elections

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra led a three member delegation to Uzbekistan in order to observe the conduct of Presidential elections held on October 24, 2021.

This election, conducted under the new election code, was keenly watched by the international community.

The CEC of India and the Chairman, CEC of Uzbekistan Zainiddin M Nizamkhodjaev held a bilateral meeting on electoral cooperation on October 21, 2021. The Chairman, CEC-U thanked Chandra for accepting his invitation and also briefed him about the various measures taken for the conduct of this election including single electronic voters’ list, arrangements for in-person voting on poll day and early voting as well as covid safety arrangements.

Chandra spoke about the recent conduct of elections in India and various avenues for further strengthening electoral ties between the two countries through signing of MoU on electoral cooperation and training and capacity building programs which ECI would be happy to organize for Uzbekistan election officials. Delegates from Uzbekistan have been avidly participating in ECI’s International Election Visitors Programmes (IEVP) organized during elections and officials from Uzbekistan have been attending training programs at ECI under the ITEC program.

Under the Uzbekistan Election law, the President is elected for a five year term from a single nationwide constituency. The election administration follows a three-tier structure comprised of the Central Election Commission, 14 District Election Commissions and 10,760 Precinct Election Commissions. Uzbekistan has an electorate of about 20 million. Each polling station caters to a maximum of 3000 voters. Early voting system was in place from October 14-20 and 421,618 people used the early voting facility including 120,524 from abroad.

Only registered political parties can nominate candidates to run in elections. Five candidates -four men and one woman candidate contested elections for the President of Uzbekistan. The campaign for elections is funded by the State. A number of infographics carrying photographs and information about the five candidates was displayed at prominent locations in Uzbekistan.