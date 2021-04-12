Sushil Chandra is new Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner. He will take office tomorrow, a day after incumbent CEC Sunil Arora demits office.

Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Born on 15th May 1957 Shri Chandra is a 1980 batch Indian Revenue Service Officer. In the IRS service Shri Chandra has rendered his service in various States viz; Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Acquiring his academic proficiency from Roorkee University and LL.B. from D.A.V. College, Dehradun, Shri Chandra has worked extensively in the areas of International Taxation and Investigation at various places. Shri Chandra brings rich experience from his position of Director of Investigation, Mumbai and Director General (Investigation), Gujarat. Besides this, he has undergone various training programmes at Singapore, IIM Bangalore & Wharton.