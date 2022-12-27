Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Breaks Silence After Mortuary Worker Claims ‘SSR Was Murdered’

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has broke silence to a shocking claim made by an employee of Mumbai’s Cooper hospital that SSR was “murdered”.

Reacting to the same, Shweta took to Instagram and wrote: “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. 🙏 CBI Make SSRCase TimeBound (sic),”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

</>

For unversed, on June 14, 2020, Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The Mumbai police called it a case of suicide, however, his father lodged a separate case of abetment to suicide against the actor’s then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. Following this, Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar urged the government to allow CBI to investigate the whole matter. Later, the national probing agency was given the charge to investigate the case. However, no closure report has been filed in the matter yet.