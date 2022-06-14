Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister pens heartfelt note on death anniversary

Mumbai: On Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned an emotional note.

Taking to Instagram, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh shared a picture in which the late actor was seen talking to a little boy selling something. Along with the picture, Shweta penned an emotional note. “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence,” she said.

“Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face,” she added.

Sushant’s demise left millions of his fans in tears, who continue to miss him. On his second death anniversary, they flooded social media with pictures, painting and videos of the late actor and also demanded justice.

The actor’s untimely demise on June 14 in 2020, left his family, fans and the Bollywood industry in deep shock. He was found dead in his Mumbai house.