Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pet Dog Fudge Dies, Actor’s Sister Shares Emotional Post

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge has died. Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh shared the news on Twitter in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Priyanka Singh tweeted at around 1 am on Tuesday, “So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken.”

Take A Look AT The Post:

So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔 pic.twitter.com/gtwqLoELYV — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 16, 2023

She shared a picture of herself with the black Labrador along with a lovely picture of Sushant and Fudge.