Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pet Dog Fudge Dies, Actor’s Sister Shares Emotional Post

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge has died. Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh shared the news on Twitter in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Priyanka Singh tweeted at around 1 am on Tuesday, “So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken.”

She shared a picture of herself with the black Labrador along with a lovely picture of Sushant and Fudge.

