‘Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered’: Man who did SSR’s post-mortem makes shocking claim

Mumbai: Almost two years have passed since the passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at his rented Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. However, the mystery around his alleged suicide has not yet subsided.

Though multiple investigating teams termed SSR’s death as ‘suicide’, fans and family had been claiming foul play. And now, a man who witnessed the autopsy of the deceased actor has made a shocking claim suggesting that the actor did not commit suicide and was, in fact, murdered.

According to a reports, Roopkumar Shah, who did Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem, said, “When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we had received five dead bodies in the Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Out of those five bodies, one was a VIP body. When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order.”

“When I saw Sushant’s body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem in the night only,” Shah told TV9.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Starting with the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor’s death. Later, the authorities ruled his death as a suicide.