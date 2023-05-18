Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat at Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In a statement, the LSG confirmed that Suryansh Shedge had joined the team as Unadkat’s replacement for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The franchise acquired Shedge for Rs 20 lakh.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” LSG said in a statement.

Suryansh Shedge, a 20-year-old player, had previously been included in Mumbai’s 17-member Ranji squad in the previous season. He showcased his skills by scoring 184 runs in eight games and taking 12 wickets in the U-25 State A Trophy.

Unadkat’s injury occurred on the same day as that of LSG’s regular captain, KL Rahul, who injured his right leg while chasing a ball in the outfield during a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1.

Currently, in their second IPL season, the Lucknow Super Giants are positioned third in the standings with 15 points from 13 matches. With seven wins and five losses so far, their playoff prospects hinge on a crucial must-win game against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Saturday.