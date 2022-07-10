Suryakumar Yadav’s Ton In Vain As England Beat India In 3rd T20I

Nottingham: Suryakumar Yadav’s counter-attacking 117 went in vain as England defeated India by 17 runs in the final T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

Chasing a total of 216, India bundled out 198 runs. India were reeling at 31 for three before Yadav and Shreyas Iyer stitched 119 runs for the fourth wicket to keep the team afloat in the chase.

Iyer and Dinesh Karthik were dismissed in quick succession by Yadav continued his onslaught to take India closer to the target.

Suryakumar, who played a counter-attacking 117-run knock, was dismissed in the penultimate over as Moeen Ali got the prized scalp despite leaking 20 runs.

Earlier, England rode on Dawid Malan’s 77-run knock and Liam Livingstone’s unbeaten 42-run innings to post a solid total of 215 for 7 after winning the toss.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, England managed to find boundaries at regular intervals, especially with the short boundaries at the venue.

Malan and Livingstone stitched an important partnership of 84 runs as England managed to cross the 200-run mark.