Suryakumar Yadav named India’s captain for 5-match T20I series against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav was named India captain for the upcoming five-match T20 International series against Australia, scheduled to start from November 23 at Visakhapatnam.

The Men’s Selection Committee on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank 5-match T20I series against Australia.

Only three players who were part of India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad found a place in the squad, while the remaining 12 players, including captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli among others, were rested for the five-match series.

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru, the BCCI said.