Suryakumar & Iyer Partnership Helps India To Win 1st T20I Against WIndies

Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer built a fifth-wicket partnership and gave India an ecstatic victory over West Indies on Wednesday.

The match ended with an exciting finish as Iyer hit a huge six to win the match.

Earlier, West Indies pegged India back with the wickets of Virat Kohli (17) and Ishan Kishan (35) and Rishabh Pant (8) after Rohit Sharma had given his team a flying start before losing his wicket to Roston Chase.

Ravi Bishnoi picked up the wickets of Roston Chase and Rovman Powell to end with figures of 2/17 as India restricted West Indies to 157/7 in 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start by picking up a wicket in the very first over after Rohit Sharma decided to bowl on winning the toss.

Yuzvendra Chahal gave India their second wicket. Bishnoi took a good catch of Nicholas Pooran at the boundary but stepped on the rope to give the southpaw a reprieve.

Pooran used the opportunity well as he slammed an effective half-century. Captain Kieron Pollard produced some big hits in the death overs to help the Windies post a total in excess of 150.