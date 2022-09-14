Surya Kiran Air Shows: Preparations In Full Swing In Bhubaneswar, Puri

Bhubaneswar: Preparations are in full swing for the Surya Kiran Air Shows by the IAF in Bhubaneswar on the 16th of Sept and in Puri on the 18th of Sept.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team of the Indian Air Force will exhibit the air show over the Bali Jatra Ground on the banks of the river Kuakhai in Bhubaneswar and near the Raj Bhavan in Puri. The members of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team and the support team have reached the state capital while the induction team has conducted mapping sorties.

The members of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team have reached Bhubaneswar and the induction team has conducted mapping sorties. The support team has also reached Odisha. Nine Hawk fighter jets will participate in the Air Show for which the final dress rehearsals will be conducted tomorrow.

In view of the eagerness among citizens to Air Show, the Commissionerate Police has planned security and traffic arrangements accordingly. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal are likely to attend the show.

In Puri, the Surya Kiran air show will be exhibited on the 18th over Raj Bhavan. Air force pilots successfully carried out mapping and aerial tracking on Wednesday afternoon. The tourists on the Puri beach were in for a treat while three Air Force planes conducted mapping sorties for about 15 minutes at 500 feet above sea level.

As the air show is being organised for the first time in Puri, people are quite excited to witness the event. On the 18th, the people of Puri will be able to watch this daring air show from the beaches in front of Blue Flag Beach, Niladri Beach and the beach in front of Digabarini Chhak.

Puri Municipality Executive Officer Saroj Kumar Swain informed that the town administration will ensure smooth traffic management, parking facility, emergency services, drinking water facilities and also maintain law and order.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the IAF is one of the nine aircraft display teams across the world. The aim of the aerobatic display is to showcase the professionalism and skill of the Indian Air Force pilots as well as to instil a sense of patriotism in the youth of the country.